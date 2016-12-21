As Xmas draws nearer, interesting news stories get very thin on the ground (while 'top stories of 2016' lists proliferate), and our website traffic drops off significantly. So, as we do each year, for the next couple of weeks we'll be shutting things down somewhat here at the Grail, with posts being rather sporadic with no fixed schedule. We'll be taking this opportunity to spend some time with family and friends, and recharge the batteries ready for 2017 - we hope you get the chance to do the same!

As we come to the end of this (tough!) year, I'd like to take this opportunity to wish all readers the best for the Xmas period, and a happy New Year. I'd also like to thank everyone for their support of the site over the past 12 months, we couldn't keep doing this without you all!

Spirits of Place:

Features articles from the likes of Alan Moore, Warren Ellis and many others:

Darklore Volume 9:

The latest release has themes of magic and mysticism running through it, with essays from regulars including Mike Jay and Robert Schoch, as well as a conspicuous newcomer: the great Alan Moore!

The Power of Ritual:

This book is about ritual itself - what it is, how it works to influence human belief and behaviour, what makes it powerful, what makes it dangerous, and most of all, what makes it useful to contemporary humans. The authors, Robbie Davis-Floyd and Charles Laughlin, draw often on their own personal experiences with ritual to illuminate its potential for generating and perpetuating group belief and individual transformation.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!