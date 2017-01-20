Got a weird supernatural beastie lurking in the shadows beyond your porch? Keen for your kids to pursue cryptozoology as a career? Looking to land a fortune by hauling in the first evidence of Bigfoot? These are all good reasons to purchase this limited edition 'Know Your Cryptids' wall chart!

This handy screen-printed 18 X 24 poster will help all aspiring cryptozoologists to properly identify a wide range of mysterious entities and animals. It depicts 30 cryptids, from The Enfield Horror to the Loveland Frogman, and many more. Printed on 100 pound high quality paper. Includes an 8.5 X 11 identification sheet printed on standard 80 pound printer paper. Ships in a solid, heavy-duty tube.

The limited edition print run is restricted to just 40 posters though, so get in quick!

Link: Know Your Cryptids! Identification Chart