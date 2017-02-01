Story Spotlight

Space Archaeology Is a Thing, And You Can Do It From Your Computer Right Now

In August last year I posted some information about TED Prize winner Sarah Parcak, an archaeologist with a plan to create 'Global Xplorer', a crowd-sourced science platform that would enable anyone with a web connection "to discover the next hidden tomb or potential looting pit using satellite technology".

Fast forward 6 months, and Global Xplorer has now been officially launched - so you can join up and begin scanning satellite images right now, you space archaeologist you.

Sarah Parcak uses satellites orbiting hundreds of miles above Earth to uncover hidden ancient treasures buried beneath our feet. There's a lot to discover; in the Egyptian Delta alone, Parcak estimates we've excavated less than a thousandth of one percent of what's out there. Now, with the 2016 TED Prize and an infectious enthusiasm for archaeology, she's developed an online platform called GlobalXplorer that enables anyone with an internet connection to discover unknown sites and protect what remains of our shared human inheritance.

The Global Xplorer site provides 'tutorials' on how to spot sites, and signs of looting, in satellite images, so even newbies are welcome - if you're a fan of archaeology or history, get in there and have a play.

Related stories:

Comments: 1

Read more stories on the Daily Grail blog >>

 

Daily News Scan

(Posted by Greg on Wednesday, February 1st)

Genius...

Thanks @AnomalistNews.

Quote of the Day:

It's easier to fool people, than to convince them they have been fooled.

Mark Twain

Comments: 4

Browse the Daily Grail news archive >>

Recent posts

Type Title Author Replies Last Postsort icon
Story Review: BEWARE THE SLENDERMAN Cat Vincent 2 1 Feb 2017 - 8:16pm
Story News Briefs 01-02-2017 Greg 4 1 Feb 2017 - 7:58pm
Story News Briefs 31-01-2017 Greg 4 1 Feb 2017 - 10:12am
Story Space Archaeology Is a Thing, And You Can Do It From Your Computer Right Now Greg 1 31 Jan 2017 - 7:24pm
Story HBO's Westworld is a Gnostic Parable Greg 12 31 Jan 2017 - 2:46am
Story News Briefs 30-01-2016 Greg 2 30 Jan 2017 - 7:52pm
Story Running Out of Copies of the 'Spirits of Place' Limited Edition Hardcover, Signed by Alan Moore, Iain Sinclair and Others Greg 30 Jan 2017 - 4:31am
Story The Palace Built Over a Hellmouth Greg 3 30 Jan 2017 - 3:41am
Story Strange & Norrell : V - The Raven King John Reppion 3 29 Jan 2017 - 6:20am
Story Weekly Roundup 29-01-2017 Greg 29 Jan 2017 - 1:07am

Daily Grail Featured Blogs

Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
An Excerpt from Beyond the Robot: The Life and Work of...
This is the opening to my new book, Beyond the Robot: The Life and Work of Colin Wilson. Sixty...
Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
The Secret Teachers of the Western World
This is an excerpt from my new book, The Secret Teachers of the Western World,a look at the...
Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
Rejected Knowledge
This is the text of a talk I gave to the Marion Institute, as part of their Living in the Real...
Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
An Excerpt from Revolutionaries of the Soul
Revolutionaries of the Soul (Quest 2014) is a collection of my essays and articles over the...
Greg's picture
Greg
Bring Out Your Bigfoot: How 'Science' is...
Science needs to get over itself. And by 'science', I mean those people who see science as some...