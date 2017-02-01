Fans of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel Dune will be excited to learn that a new movie version of the story is 'officially' in the works, with the great Dennis Villeneuve (Sicario, Arrival, and the upcoming sequel to Bladerunner) signed up to direct the film. The announcement was made on Twitter by Herbert's son Brian, who has himself authored a number of other novels in the Dune series:

It's official -- Legendary Pictures has signed the very talented Denis Villeneuve to direct the exciting new DUNE series film project. — Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) February 1, 2017

Dune has previously been made into a film by David Lynch (in 1984), and previous to that Alejandro Jodorowsky was also primed to make a movie version before the project fell apart.

Given Villeneuve's expert handling in bringing Ted Chiang's Story of Your Life to the screen (as Arrival), I'm really looking forward to this one.

Note too that Herbert's tweet refers to the project as a "DUNE series", so there may be more than just a single movie involved.

(via Bleeding Cool)

