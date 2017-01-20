Story Spotlight

Know Your Cryptids Wall Chart

Know Your Cryptids Wall Chart

Got a weird supernatural beastie lurking in the shadows beyond your porch? Keen for your kids to pursue cryptozoology as a career? Looking to land a fortune by hauling in the first evidence of Bigfoot? These are all good reasons to purchase this limited edition 'Know Your Cryptids' wall chart!

This handy screen-printed 18 X 24 poster will help all aspiring cryptozoologists to properly identify a wide range of mysterious entities and animals. It depicts 30 cryptids, from The Enfield Horror to the Loveland Frogman, and many more. Printed on 100 pound high quality paper. Includes an 8.5 X 11 identification sheet printed on standard 80 pound printer paper. Ships in a solid, heavy-duty tube.

The limited edition print run is restricted to just 40 posters though, so get in quick!

Link: Know Your Cryptids! Identification Chart

Comments: 2

Read more stories on the Daily Grail blog >>

 

Daily News Scan

(Posted by G.C on Friday, January 20th)

“Insanity is relative. It depends on who has who locked in what cage.”

Quote of the Day:

“Mysteries abound where most we seek for answers.”

Ray Bradbury

Comments: 1

Browse the Daily Grail news archive >>

Recent posts

Type Title Author Replies Last Postsort icon
Story News Briefs 19-01-2017 red pill junkie 10 21 Jan 2017 - 4:30pm
Story News Briefs 20-01-2017 G.C 1 20 Jan 2017 - 6:55pm
Story News Briefs 18-01-2017 Greg 5 20 Jan 2017 - 4:26pm
Story Know Your Cryptids Wall Chart Greg 2 20 Jan 2017 - 3:26pm
Story Operation Mindfix Greg 2 20 Jan 2017 - 1:57pm
Story Evidence Of Equine Empathy At A Human's Funeral Chris Savia 20 Jan 2017 - 5:13am
Story Pyramid Doors in 2012 Greg 2 20 Jan 2017 - 4:49am
Story Horses Aren't Shy When Asking Humans For Help Chris Savia 18 Jan 2017 - 1:01pm
Story News Briefs 17-01-2017 Greg 1 18 Jan 2017 - 12:52am
Story News Briefs 12-01-2017 red pill junkie 12 16 Jan 2017 - 9:40pm

Daily Grail Featured Blogs

Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
An Excerpt from Beyond the Robot: The Life and Work of...
This is the opening to my new book, Beyond the Robot: The Life and Work of Colin Wilson. Sixty...
Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
The Secret Teachers of the Western World
This is an excerpt from my new book, The Secret Teachers of the Western World,a look at the...
Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
Rejected Knowledge
This is the text of a talk I gave to the Marion Institute, as part of their Living in the Real...
Gary Lachman's picture
Gary Lachman
An Excerpt from Revolutionaries of the Soul
Revolutionaries of the Soul (Quest 2014) is a collection of my essays and articles over the...
Greg's picture
Greg
Bring Out Your Bigfoot: How 'Science' is...
Science needs to get over itself. And by 'science', I mean those people who see science as some...

Recent Comments

emlong's picture
emlong
Or Start Here
earthling's picture
earthling
CIA
emlong's picture
emlong
The Great Wall
earthling's picture
earthling
The Wall
earthling's picture
earthling
demonic posession
LastLoup's picture
LastLoup
Fitting news is fitting
TRIPLESEVENSIX's picture
TRIPLESEVENSIX
Good stuff RPJ mate. First